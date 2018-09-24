PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The European Medicines Agency is preparing for a court battle with Canary Wharf, its landlord, this week as it fights to get out of a 500 million pounds ($654.05 million) office lease. bit.ly/2Nwyuf8

Mike Ashley has named the first three House of Fraser department stores to be earmarked for closure since his Sports Direct group bought the chain. bit.ly/2Nxk1zv

The Guardian

Employee ownership schemes in large companies could result in almost 11 million workers being given up to 500 pounds a year each, in plans to be expanded upon by the shadow chancellor John McDonnell on Monday. bit.ly/2PXlDzy

Senior allies of Jeremy Corbyn questioned the rationale for a fresh Brexit referendum on Sunday, as delegates to the party's conference in Liverpool agreed a statement committing Labour to keeping the option on the table. bit.ly/2OIQLTa

The Telegraph

Facebook Inc is facing calls to take concrete action on cyber-bullying after it emerged that a scheme it is helping fund to protect children has been forced to push back targets. bit.ly/2I8jgan

Clydesdale bank has joined the race for an 833 million pounds ($1.09 billion) competition fund coughed up by rival Royal Bank of Scotland, with plans to bolster its business bank with 150 extra recruits. bit.ly/2zpzGIx

Sky News

Britain's biggest telecoms company BT Group Plc is in advanced talks to appoint Philip Jansen, the joint boss of payments technology operator Worldpay, as its next chief executive. bit.ly/2Q0iSxg

The owner of British Steel, Greybull Capital, has struck a deal to ‎buy one of the UK's biggest recyclers of mobile phones Redeem following a scramble to secure new funding. bit.ly/2zpLTNs

A Swiss-owned business information provider TBG will emerge this week as the mystery buyer of MeteoGroup, the weather forecasting giant which supplies data to the BBC and British Airways. bit.ly/2xKcx1D