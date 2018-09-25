PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Michael Kors Holding Ltd, the fashion retailer known for upmarket but affordable apparel and accessories, is to pay between $2 billion and $2.4 billion for Versace. (bit.ly/2xNRxqG)

- Randgold Resources Ltd , the London-listed African gold miner, has agreed an $18 billion all-share merger with Canada's Barrick Gold Corp . (bit.ly/2xJU7xS)

The Guardian

- Germany's financial watchdog, BaFin, has ordered Deutsche Bank AG to do more to prevent money-laundering and "terrorist financing," and has appointed an independent auditor to assess progress. (bit.ly/2xMF86d)

- Flights could cease between the UK and the rest of the EU if Britain crashes out of the bloc without a deal, the government has said. (bit.ly/2xMCIo9)

The Telegraph

- Amazon Inc has made two preliminary approaches for Deliveroo, as the food delivery company is circled by ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. (bit.ly/2xL1mpp)

- The boss of Debenhams Plc has vowed to make "shopping fun again" through a new store concept focused on giving customers an experience in an attempt to shore up the chain's flagging fortunes. (bit.ly/2xMDSA1)

Sky News

- British Ministers are to step in to bail out Liverpool's new 335 million pounds ‎NHS hospital, nine months after the collapse of construction giant Carillion Plc left the project in crisis. (bit.ly/2xMHbYa)

- Charges to withdraw money from cash machines would be scrapped under a Labour government to "save Britain's high streets". (bit.ly/2xKv1Pr)

The Independent

- Hennes & Mauritz AB has been accused of failing to pay the garment workers who supply its high-street stores a fair "living wage". As a result, many employees are forced to work excessive hours in order to survive, the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) has claimed. (ind.pn/2xNvAbd)

- A major gas discovery off the Scottish coast has been announced by French energy giant Total SA. (ind.pn/2xOc9iB)