PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Michael Kors Holding Ltd, the fashion retailer known for upmarket but affordable apparel and accessories, is to pay between $2 billion and $2.4 billion for Versace. (bit.ly/2xNRxqG)
- Randgold Resources Ltd , the London-listed African gold miner, has agreed an $18 billion all-share merger with Canada's Barrick Gold Corp . (bit.ly/2xJU7xS)
The Guardian
- Germany's financial watchdog, BaFin, has ordered Deutsche Bank AG to do more to prevent money-laundering and "terrorist financing," and has appointed an independent auditor to assess progress. (bit.ly/2xMF86d)
- Flights could cease between the UK and the rest of the EU if Britain crashes out of the bloc without a deal, the government has said. (bit.ly/2xMCIo9)
The Telegraph
- Amazon Inc has made two preliminary approaches for Deliveroo, as the food delivery company is circled by ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. (bit.ly/2xL1mpp)
- The boss of Debenhams Plc has vowed to make "shopping fun again" through a new store concept focused on giving customers an experience in an attempt to shore up the chain's flagging fortunes. (bit.ly/2xMDSA1)
Sky News
- British Ministers are to step in to bail out Liverpool's new 335 million pounds NHS hospital, nine months after the collapse of construction giant Carillion Plc left the project in crisis. (bit.ly/2xMHbYa)
- Charges to withdraw money from cash machines would be scrapped under a Labour government to "save Britain's high streets". (bit.ly/2xKv1Pr)
The Independent
- Hennes & Mauritz AB has been accused of failing to pay the garment workers who supply its high-street stores a fair "living wage". As a result, many employees are forced to work excessive hours in order to survive, the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) has claimed. (ind.pn/2xNvAbd)
- A major gas discovery off the Scottish coast has been announced by French energy giant Total SA. (ind.pn/2xOc9iB)
Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom