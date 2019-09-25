PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept. 25

Sept 25 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Volkswagen AG chief Herbert Diess and chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch have been accused of deliberately withholding sensitive information from investors during the height of the emissions-cheating scandal in 2015. bit.ly/2n1HZXn

- European tourism group TUI AG said that it was assessing its capacity needs for next summer and was talking to Thomas Cook Group Plc's hotel partners with a view to signing up some of them. bit.ly/2lkbcfO

The Guardian

- Amazon.com Inc has refused to pull merchandise in support of Tommy Robinson, a former English Defence League (EDL) leader, after it and other online companies were accused of profiting from products promoting far-right extremism. bit.ly/2mqrZhf

- Wrightbus Limited, one of Northern Ireland's largest employers with 1,400 staff, is expected to slump into administration after failing to secure an eleventh-hour rescue deal. bit.ly/2mZ6HaJ

The Telegraph

- Neil Woodford is gearing up to ditch his stake of 142 million shares in healthcare investor IP Group, two weeks after the company b lamed the troubled fund manager for its sluggish half-year performance. bit.ly/2myoZzi

- Marks & Spencers Group Plc is parting ways with its head of supply chain and logistics for its clothing and home arm Gordon Mowat, after two years in the role. bit.ly/2mUbj1N

Sky News

- WeWork's CEO Adam Neumann has stepped down following mounting pressure from investors. bit.ly/2muVEGd

- Uber Technologies Inc has been granted a new licence to continue operating in London, but it has been limited to two months because of passenger safety concerns. bit.ly/2my8NxY

The Independent

- Australia's financial crime agency Austrac has ordered an audit of online payments company Paypal's Australian arm following concerns about its compliance with obligations on financial firms to report to the agency the transfer of funds or property to and from Australia. bit.ly/2mtsVBw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)