PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept. 27

Sept 27 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Deep divisions over the direction of monetary policy on the European Central Bank's governing council have broken into the open after the resignation of Sabine Lautenschläger, an executive member of the board representing Germany, one of its six board members. bit.ly/2nE0HEL

- Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc said that Rachel Osborne will become its new finance chief once she steps down from the same position at Debenhams Plc. bit.ly/2mZAsZd

The Guardian

- Members of Parliament are to hold an inquiry into the role of "corporate greed" in the collapse of Thomas Cook Group Plc focusing on directors' stewardship of the company, how much they were paid and how its accounts were prepared and signed off by auditors. bit.ly/2m6OKXJ

- Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc will halt production at British factories for a week in November, joining Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Toyota Motor Corp in staging a shutdown to mitigate potential disruption from a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2lstkUz

The Telegraph

- Investment manager Shore Capital Group Ltd is planning to delist from London's junior stock market Aim, with effect from Nov 1. bit.ly/2nxCOhZ

- British lender Barclays Plc's chairman Nigel Higgins has hired known financiers Dawn Fitzpatrick and Mohamed El-Erian as non-executive directors, following pressure from investors to bring in fresh faces. bit.ly/2nxKVLt

Sky News

- About 150 Thomas Cook Group Plc employees are planning a protest outside Downing Street on Oct 2, demanding an investigation into how the company was allowed to collapse. bit.ly/2nF11Dd

- The FTSE-100 property company British Land Company Plc , has abandoned a legal challenge that threatened to derail a rescue restructuring of fashion chain Monsoon Accessorize Ltd. bit.ly/2n05ksy

The Independent

- Dutch lender ABN Amro Bank NV has disclosed a criminal probe over alleged failures to check on clients and report suspicious transactions. bit.ly/2mTLEGs