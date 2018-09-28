PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The UK's largest spread-betting companies IG Group Holdings Plc said Peter Hetherington would step down as chief executive with immediate effect. (bit.ly/2zBuLVb)

- Petropavlovsk Plc's co-founder, Peter Hambro, has rejoined the Russian gold mining group, more than a year after he was kicked off the board by rebel shareholders. (bit.ly/2zACbb3)

The Guardian

- J Sainsbury's and Asda could be forced to offload more than 460 stores to satisfy the competition watchdog before a planned merger. (bit.ly/2zBaRcC)

- Chef Jamie Oliver's business empire slumped to a loss of nearly 20 million pounds last year, as his restaurant chain was forced to close a dozen outlets in February. (bit.ly/2zBthdo)

The Telegraph

- Petrobras fined £650 million to settle charges linked to the so-called "Car Wash" bribery and corruption investigation in the United States.(bit.ly/2zBAhal)

- Energy watchdog Ofgem has opened investigations into four suppliers over their "poor handling of customer complaints" and warned that consumer satisfaction is still "unacceptably low" across the board. (bit.ly/2zAGh2S)

Sky News

- The state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is to unveil a standalone consumer digital lender called Bó to spearhead a new banking platform. (bit.ly/2zAGsey)

- Moorfields seeks legal advice about a $50 million secured claim over Toys R Us UK's assets held by U.S. hedge funds. (bit.ly/2zA1pWX)

The Independent

- Japanese knotweed, an ornamental plant that first came to the UK in the 1850s, has knocked 20 billion pounds off the total value of the UK property market, with many mortgage lenders refusing loans for properties affected by the weed. (ind.pn/2zAc7wF)