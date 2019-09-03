PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain is heading for its third general election in less than five years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told members of parliament that he would seek an election on Oct. 14 if they moved to block a no-deal exit on Tuesday. bit.ly/32haM9A

Norwegian Air said it is prepared to sell its ownership of valuable takeoff and landing slots at Gatwick in a further attempt to shore up its finances. bit.ly/32haUpA

The Guardian

Facial recognition technology will not be deployed at the King's Cross development in the future, following a backlash prompted by the site owner's admission last month that the software had been used in its CCTV systems. bit.ly/32lGORR

The European Union is considering whether to categorise a no-deal Brexit as a major natural disaster akin to flooding, fires or earthquakes, a move that would release emergency funds to the member states most affected. bit.ly/32rgEgr

The Telegraph

David Shepherd, the chief operating officer of Arcadia Group Ltd, has quit from his role a day after it emerged that billionaire Philip Green is plotting to break up his struggling retail empire. bit.ly/2HFdDS6

Investors have reacted with anger and concern to the appointment of Micro Focus International Plc boss Kevin Loosemore as chairman of struggling banknote printer De La Rue Plc. bit.ly/2HHpn6n

Sky News

Towerbrook Capital Partners is plotting the takeover of Biscuit International (BI), a private-label manufacturer whose operations include UK-based producer Northumbrian Fine Foods. bit.ly/2HFVAeq

Tata Steel Ltd has announced plans to close two UK operations, blaming a failed sale process, resulting in a loss of more than 400 jobs. bit.ly/2HFVJyu

The Independent

Sports Direct International Plc owner Mike Ashley is trying to "eliminate a competitor" and "pick up its assets on the cheap" by funding a legal challenge to the deal that rescued the British department store group Debenhams from administration, the High Court heard on Monday. bit.ly/2kbZFP3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)