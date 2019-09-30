PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 30

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Mamas & Papas has hired advisers to explore a sale of the nursery and baby accessories chain as the high street downturn takes its toll. bit.ly/2orRqjB

- Confidence in Britain's economic prospects has sunk to levels not seen since the EU referendum in 2016, according to a Lloyds Bank poll. bit.ly/2mTfQC4

The Guardian

- Centrica Plc, the owner of British Gas, hopes to harness household gadgets with energy capacity equivalent to a large power plant by 2025. bit.ly/2mT4HkH

- Retail tycoon Philip Green's Miss Selfridge chain posted a 17.5 million pound loss last year as sales fell and it wrote down the value of loss-making stores. bit.ly/2osEpGB

The Telegraph

- Ted Baker Plc investors are on alert for a cash call as the struggling retailer's bosses hit the road to court fund managers. bit.ly/2mVnZFY

- Planned closures of children's mental health wards run by celebrity rehab Priory Group have cast a shadow on the sale of the company by its U.S. owner. bit.ly/2mUAWQn

Sky News

- British finance minister Sajid Javid will detail a multibillion pound spending blitz on roads, buses and broadband as the Tories continue their fightback at their conference in Manchester. bit.ly/2nIvbW7

- Peter Fankhauser , the chief executive of Thomas Cook Group has said he is "deeply sorry" the travel giant went bust but denied he was a "fat cat" in the face of criticism of his pay. bit.ly/2olxIG0