PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 4

The Times

The Treasury is understood to be in talks with the Bank of England over whether Mark Carney should stay on as governor beyond his departure date of June 30 next year. bit.ly/2NMEIn8

WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising agency, has confirmed that Mark Read will succeed Martin Sorrell as chief executive. Read, the former head of the company's digital division, is taking up the role immediately. bit.ly/2CfjxsK

The Guardian

Kweku Adoboli, the former trader who was found guilty of causing a $2.3 billion financial loss, has been detained by the Home Office as preparations for his deportation to Ghana begin. bit.ly/2NGjw21

Funding Circle, which allows small firms to tap into a pool of money provided by thousands of investors, aims to raise 300 million pounds in a stock market float valuing the company at up to 1.95 billion pounds. bit.ly/2NPQKfq

The Telegraph

The new boss of the Serious Fraud Office has warned fraudsters hoping to take advantage of the computer failures of banks that she will make the UK an "inhospitable" place for them to conduct crime. bit.ly/2NMFFMe

Royal Mail Plc has bought a Canadian parcel delivery business as the former state-owned business continues its plan to break in to new markets. It has bought business-to-business parcel company Dicom Canada for C$360 million on a debt and cash-free basis from US private-equity group Wind Point Partners. bit.ly/2Cgx0R8

Sky News

ICU Medical Inc's new offer to buy British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc's medical division for 2.8 billion pounds ($3.60 billion) was rejected by Smiths' board, Sky News reported on Monday. bit.ly/2NiaAmU

Wealth management platform True Potential, used by more than one-fifth of Britain's army of independent financial advisers, is plotting a sale that could value it at close to 2 billion pounds. bit.ly/2CcOMEU

The Independent

Many TSB customers were locked out of their accounts on Monday after another IT problem at the bank on Monday. Customers reported a range of issues with their online banking including "duplicate transactions". ind.pn/2CacZvr