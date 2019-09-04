PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A group of the world's leading business federations from Japan to the United States have warned Britain against crashing out of the European Union without a deal. bit.ly/2PDICUQ

- A top 10 shareholder of Just Eat Plc has said it will vote against the Takeaway.com's proposed 9 billion pound ($11.05 billion) merger with a Dutch rival, although analysts rate the chance of the deal being blocked as low. bit.ly/2HFw4pp

The Guardian

- Completion of the first phase of High Speed 2 project (HS2), between London Euston and Birmingham, could be delayed by five years until 2031, the government has announced, and the cost of the high-speed rail network has soared to up to 88 billion pounds ($108.04 billion). bit.ly/2HL9o7g

- Staff at the Scottish operations of drinks firm Diageo Plc are to go on strike after pay talks with the company broke down, risking disruption to the production of Johnnie Walker whisky, Gordon's gin and Smirnoff vodka. bit.ly/32pjgvn

The Telegraph

- One thousand jobs are being lost at GKN's aerospace division as cost-cutting measures after its 8.1 billion pound ($9.94 billion) hostile takeover by turnaround investor Melrose Industries Plc take hold. bit.ly/32o25dI

- Boris Johnson was on Tuesday night forced into seeking a snap general election after falling victim to an unprecedented parliamentary coup aimed at delaying Brexit. bit.ly/32sie1L

Sky News

- London-listed Stirling Industries Plc is closing in on a 200 million pound ($245.54 million) takeover of industrial heat treatment provider Ipsen International. bit.ly/2HFx4tF

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has completed the purchase of Tesco Bank's mortgage book in a deal worth 3.8 billion pounds ($4.67 billion). bit.ly/32utScD

The Independent

- Chancellor Sajid Javid will announce an additional 2 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) of Brexit funding for government departments when he sets out public spending and investment plans on Wednesday. bit.ly/32plbQB