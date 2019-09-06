PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- French energy giant Engie's has been fined 2.1 million pounds ($2.59 million) after one of its traders manipulated gas prices in Britain. bit.ly/2HLlVaU

- The chief executive of Boden, Jill Easterbrook, is to leave as it posted a rise in sales but warned that weaker trading and investments will weigh on future profits. bit.ly/32ywfv0

The Guardian

- William Hill Plc has announced the departure of its chief executive officer Philip Bowcock, who has been replaced by the company's chief digital officer, Ulrik Bengtsson. bit.ly/2HOUIUZ

- British Airways Plc has rejected an olive branch from pilots' union BALPA to hold talks and call off next week's strikes, describing the offer as a "cynical" proposal that would cost the airline an additional 50 million pounds. bit.ly/2HNs9ar

The Telegraph

- Former Chancellor George Osborne's hopes of returning to the heart of international politics have been thwarted after he failed in his bid to become the new head of the International Monetary Fund. bit.ly/32ysGoC

- Dixons Carphone Plc faced a backlash from investors at its annual meeting over high salaries and other bonuses awarded to management. bit.ly/32xEZBk

Sky News

- The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has suspended plans for court action against Viagogo, saying the ticket reseller had addressed concerns about how it presents key information to customers. bit.ly/32GT3sD

- The FTSE 100 property company British Land Company Plc is pursuing a legal challenge against a rescue restructuring of Monsoon Accessorize, the latest in a series of battles between high street landlords and struggling retailers. bit.ly/32w1t5L

The Independent

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading for a second crushing defeat over the triggering of an October general election, as the Scottish National Party - and more Labour MPs - swung behind a plan to make him wait to "let the Tories unravel". bit.ly/32C8bXR