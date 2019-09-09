PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 9

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The British economy will grow by 1.5 per cent in 2020 in the event of leaving the European Union with a deal and the pound could rise by as much as 15 per cent, the latest quarterly economic outlook report by KPMG says. bit.ly/2lYFhkK

- British Airways pilots have planned a strike on Monday and Tuesday costing the airlines almost 100 million pounds ($122.82 million) in lost revenue. bit.ly/2k9CXqL

The Guardian

- Alternative Investment Market (Aim) dividend monitor from Link Group said investors are on target to pocket well over £1bn from Aim-listed firms for a second year despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. bit.ly/2ZN5q9q

The Telegraph

- Veterinary drugs producer Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc is set to launch a pain relief medication for piglets, lambs and calves that promises to significantly improve welfare for these animals. bit.ly/2ZKURDU

- Tidal energy company Simec Atlantis Energy Ltd is in talks with one of the world's biggest data centre operators to build a facility powered by Simec's underwater tidal turbines by 2021. bit.ly/2ZL9uGZ

Sky News

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc and British medical research charity Wellcome Trust are drawing up plans to float one of the country's largest providers of student housing in deal likely to value it at well over £3.5 billion bit.ly/2ZNhEyI