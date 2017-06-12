PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BP joins oil rush to use AI with funding for California start-up on.ft.com/2rkUQ3q

Business calls for softer Brexit in aftermath of election on.ft.com/2rl3Y7Y

Michael Gove rises from ashes to join May government on.ft.com/2rkTaaa

Foreign money laundering inquiries to UK leap 12 pct on.ft.com/2rlwdUc

Overview

BP Plc has invested in artificial intelligence technology start-up Beyond Limits as it joins growing interest among oil and gas companies in the use of big data to help find new resources.

British business has regained its voice to call for a softer approach to Brexit, after Theresa May failed to demonstrate there is public support for her vision of a hard Brexit in the election.

Brexit campaigner Michael Gove was appointed as the minister for environment, food and rural affairs by Theresa May on Sunday, in a remarkable recovery for a politician who seemed to have systematically burnt bridges with many of his colleagues over a number of years.

Inquiries from overseas authorities investigating the trail of dirty cash flowing to UK have risen to a record level, according to Home Office data released through a Freedom of Information request. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)