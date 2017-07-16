PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Philip Hammond has called for a Brexit transition deal that would give business a cushion of a "couple of years" after the UK leaves the EU as he accused hardliner cabinet members of trying to undermine him.

Barry Callebaut AG Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said sales had accelerated in recent months and would return to a "normal rhythm" of growth as global chocolate sales are poised for a revival amid industry innovation and tumbling cocoa bean prices spur growth.

easyJet plc Chief Executive Carolyn McCall is set to be appointed head of ITV plc as early as Monday, as the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster ends its search for a successor to Adam Crozier. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)