PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

Overview

Flavio Cattaneo, chief executive of Telecom Italia SpA , is thought to be seeking an exit payout of about 30 million euros amid reports of a clash with majority shareholder Vivendi SA, as he becomes the second head to leave the company in less than two years.

British advisory boutique DuCanon has arranged its first deal by helping to seal the 600 million pound buyout of an exhibitions organiser Clarion Events by Blackstone Group Lp .

Acacia Mining Plc, which is in the midst of a multibillion-dollar dispute with the Tanzanian government over tax and royalties, is facing renewed pressure to address long-running alleged human rights violations at one of its mines in the east African country.

A new EU competition investigation into Germany's top carmakers threatens the credibility of the entire industry, a German minister has warned, after Brussels confirmed it was probing suspected collusion on technology. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)