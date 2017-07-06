FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 11:43 PM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Buffett nears $18 bln bid for Texas utility Oncor (on.ft.com/2sRIUa9)

* Qualcomm calls for iPhone ban as Apple patent case intensifies (on.ft.com/2uPrdt2)

* SoundCloud cuts 40 pct of workforce and shuts half its offices (on.ft.com/2tWJ30R)

* HSBC to ramp up hunt for new chief executive (on.ft.com/2sQ3Ez5)

Overview

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is in talks to acquire energy provider Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for about $18 billion.

* Qualcomm Inc has asked a U.S. agency to ban the import of certain iPhone models that the chipmaker alleges infringed on its latest patents.

* Germany-based music platform SoundCloud has cut about 40 percent of its headcount and shut half its offices in an attempt to cut costs.

* HSBC Holdings Plc's incoming chairman, Mark Tucker is looking to find a successor for its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, and plans to announce board's choice this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.