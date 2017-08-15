FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 hours
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 15
August 15, 2017 / 12:19 AM / in 2 hours

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 15

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Telit defends finances and business practices as chief executive departs on.ft.com/2fGtkNu

* Danone shares rise on stake building by U.S. hedge fund on.ft.com/2fGcSNl

* UK looks to retain Brussels customs deal on.ft.com/2fFQsvI

* Pandora names Sling TV founder as new CEO on.ft.com/2fGNEyu

Overview

- Telit Communications said that its chief executive Oozi Cats, who has led the company since 2000, had resigned. Telit, last week, suspended Cats following allegations of links between him and a U.S. fugitive by the name of Uzi Katz who was accused of wire fraud in Boston in 1992.

- Corvex, a U.S. activist hedge fund run by Carl Icahn protégé Keith Meister, has built a $400 million stake in Danone SA. Corvex considers Danone to be undervalued.

- A UK government paper due to be published on Tuesday makes clear that the UK wants to remain in a customs union with the EU for at least the estimated three years of transition after Britain's 2019 exit.

- Pandora Media Inc has named Roger Lynch, the founding chief executive of Sling TV, as its new chief executive. Lynch will replace Tim Westergren, Pandora's cofounder, who left in June as part of a plan to "refocus" the online radio company. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

