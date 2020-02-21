PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Jean Pierre Mustier, the chief executive officer of UniCredit Spa, has emerged as one of the main external front-runners to become next chief executive of HSBC Holdings Plc, two people familiar with the matter said.

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp said on Thursday that they have agreed to close fresh takeover terms in which Deutsche Telekom will end up with about 43 per cent of the combined company, two sources familiar with the revised deal said.

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would acquire E*Trade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)