PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK told 'zero' jabs coming from EU until AstraZeneca meets bloc's targets on.ft.com/3cGeh1o

Brussels squares up to UK in fight over euro swaps clearing on.ft.com/3drvA5k

BBC journalist leaves China after pressure campaign on.ft.com/3fxlJ0G

Overview

A senior Brussels policymaker has sought to quash British hopes of obtaining AstraZeneca Plc vaccines manufactured in the EU, saying “zero” jabs would be shipped across the Channel if the company failed to meet its commitments to the bloc.

The European Union is gearing up for a campaign to seize greater control of one of the City of London’s most prized assets- its dominance over the clearing of 81 trillion euros ($94.99 trillion) worth of derivatives contracts that are vital for global businesses.

A veteran BBC correspondent has relocated from Beijing to Taiwan after a months-long pressure campaign from the Chinese government and state media, in the latest sign of deterioration in China-UK relations.