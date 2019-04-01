PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

EU expresses doubts on alternatives to May's Brexit plans on.ft.com/2U8z6ej

Failed LK Bennett chain circled by Ashley, Dune and Feng on.ft.com/2HTgx7k

Cambridge fund raises £150m in year's largest UK tech round on.ft.com/2COSsu8

European Union officials have expressed concern that British MPs’ alternative plans for Brexit fail to acknowledge the basic choice between approving Prime Minister Theresa May’s exit treaty and remaining in the union for much longer.

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc, footwear specialist Dune and franchisee Rebecca Feng are leading the race to buy the collapsed upmarket fashion and footwear company LK Bennett.

University of Cambridge's venture fund has raised a further 150 million pounds to invest in science and technology companies in and around the city.