PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The Facebook Inc CEO said on Monday that the company had committed “mistakes” that resulted in the data leak of up to 87 million users to the analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

Russian stocks took the worst hit on Monday in four years and the country’s bonds and currency plunged due to new U.S. sanctions against its economy and fears over conflict escalation in Syria. The rouble fell as much as 4.1 percent against the dollar, its largest drop since 2016.

British nationals seeking to acquire citizenship in another EU country more than doubled in 2016 compared to the previous year, according to data published on Monday by Eurostat, the European statistical agency. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)