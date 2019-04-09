PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Indivior charged over alleged scheme to boost prescriptions

on.ft.com/2KxqDg6

Debenhams in administration as Ashley cries foul

on.ft.com/2KlSHmC

Wynn withdraws $7.1 bln takeover bid for Crown Resorts

on.ft.com/2KwpqWK

Overview

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday charged British drugmaker Indivior Plc with engaging in a fraudulent marketing scheme to boost prescriptions of an opioid drug known as Suboxone Film that is used to treat opioid addiction.

Struggling department store chain Debenhams Plc has gone into administration and its lenders have taken control, after it rejected an eleventh-hour offer of financial support from its biggest shareholder Sports Direct International Plc .

Wynn Resorts Ltd, the Las Vegas gaming giant created by billionaire Steve Wynn, abruptly terminated talks to buy Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd, less than 24 hours after Crown disclosed it had received a A$10 billion ($7.13 billion) bid. ($1 = 1.4035 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)