PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

Headlines

Overview

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care on Thursday evening and remains under close observation in hospital as he continues on the road to recovery, Downing Street said on Thursday.

- Mark Stevenson, CEO of Thermo Fisher, said the scientific equipment maker will be able to supply all the coronavirus tests needed to ramp up screening in the UK, as the government last week increased the target number to 100,000 tests in a day.

- NMC Health has been placed into administration by a UK high court judge, stating that he was satisfied that the healthcare provider was cash flow insolvent, as he granted an application from creditors led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank . (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)