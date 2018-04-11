PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Volkswagen to replace chief executive on.ft.com/2GPeWew

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg resigns from Rusal board on.ft.com/2IHNfot

UK asset managers oversee record 2.6 trillion stg for overseas clients on.ft.com/2IEJCQ4

HNA Group pulls IPO plan of air services group Swissport on.ft.com/2IFOtAQ

Overview

Volkswagen AG is set to replace chief executive Matthias Mueller with Herbert Diess, head of the company’s passenger car brand.

Glencore Plc CEO Ivan Glasenberg has resigned from the board of Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal Plc after the company was included on a new list of U.S. sanctions.

Asset managers in the UK oversee a 2.6 trillion pounds ($3.69 trillion) of assets for overseas clients, according to a survey from TheCityUK, a finance trade body. The research highlights the level of cash at risk from a disorderly Brexit.

The indebted Chinese company HNA group has abandoned plans to float Swissport, the air services group. This is a blow to the indebted Chinese conglomerate’s bid to reduce its leverage. ($1 = 0.7052 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)