PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU to offer Brexit extension to end of October

on.ft.com/2KudHYy

Astronomers release first-ever image of a black hole

on.ft.com/2UL9xPY

GardaWorld weighs bid for UK security group G4S

on.ft.com/2KqP3rW

Overview

European Union leaders agreed to offer the United Kingdom a Brexit extension until the end of October, but with a review in June, according to European diplomats.

Astronomers have published the first view of a black hole, an observation that takes science a step closer to understanding the origins of the gigantic celestial objects at the centre of galaxies. The image was compiled over two years using data drawn from a global network of radio telescopes, from the South Pole to Hawaii and Spain.

Garda World, a privately owned Canadian security company, said it was “in the preliminary stages of considering an approach to the board” of British rival G4S Plc regarding a possible cash offer for some or all of the business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)