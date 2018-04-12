FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Spotify and Hulu sign a partnership on.ft.com/2HcmSdg

PSG faces the threat of sanctions after UEFA preliminary probe on.ft.com/2qvcu75

Rolls-Royce and Boeing invest in Reaction Engines on.ft.com/2EErbbY

FirstGroup rejects takeover bid from Apollo on.ft.com/2IONpuv

Overview

Spotify Technology SA announced a partnership on Wednesday with the online video company Hulu. For $12.99 per month in the U.S., subscribers can access to both Spotify’s 40 million song catalogue and Hulu’s 75,000 TV shows and movies.

French club Paris Saint-Germain faces sanctions after preliminary investigations by Uefa show that sponsorship contracts the club valued at 200 million euros ($247.40 million) have been “overstated”.

Reaction Engines raised 26.5 million pounds ($37.58 million) from investors, including the aerospace groups Boeing Co and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, in a bid to push ahead with the development of a new class of hybrid engine that promised to cut down the cost of space launches.

Britain’s FirstGroup Plc said on Wednesday it has rejected an all-cash offer from private equity group Apollo Global Management. ($1 = 0.7051 pounds) ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
