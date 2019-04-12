PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Julian Assange faces extradition to U.S. after arrest in London

on.ft.com/2KucZKX

BoE’s Carney says managed no-deal less costly than crashing out

on.ft.com/2Kuy1c8

Boeing chief vows to rebuild public trust in company

on.ft.com/2KrC1dy

Overview

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States following his arrest at the Ecuadorean embassy in London, charged with involvement in a computer hacking conspiracy that led to one of the “largest compromises of classified information in U.S. history”.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that if the United Kingdom made a “choice” to go for a no-deal Brexit, it would be significantly less costly than Britain crashing out of the European Union accidentally.

Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said the company had been “humbled” by the crisis over 737 Max aircraft and vowed to rebuild the trust of the flying public which had been damaged by two deadly 737 Max crashes in the past six months. Muilenburg said Boeing had completed 96 test flights of the new software. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)