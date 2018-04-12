PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK cabinet backs strike against Syria on.ft.com/2EH3uQg

IAG considers takeover offer for Norwegian on.ft.com/2EHjkKS

Avast to list on London Stock Exchange on.ft.com/2EGPq9H

Overview

UK Prime Minister Theresa May won backing from her Cabinet to deploy British forces in any U.S.-led action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, after an emergency meeting in Downing Street.

British Airways owner International Airlines Group is weighing a takeover offer for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA , a low-cost airline after buying a 4.6-percent stake in it.

Czech cyber security company Avast Software said on Thursday it is targeting a $4 billion UK flotation in what would be one of the largest technology listings on the London Stock Exchange. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)