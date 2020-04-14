PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- BP tests offshore oil and gas workers for coronavirus on.ft.com/3cl1bUt

- Labour party to probe leaked anti-Semitism report on.ft.com/3cfepll

- Tottenham Hotspur makes U-turn on tapping furlough scheme on.ft.com/2xqWn0Q

Overview

- BP Plc has started coronavirus testing for its North Sea workers despite British governments’ concerns regarding shortage of supplies and laboratory capacity.

- Labour Party has started an investigation into a leaked document that revealed party’s actions for complaints against anti-Semitism.

- Tottenham Hotspur has reversed its decision to furlough non-playing staff during coronavirus on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)