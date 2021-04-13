PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe after U.S. health agencies call for pause on.ft.com/3efFVCb

- Credit Suisse counts $1.2 bln exposure to Sanjeev Gupta's steel empire on.ft.com/2Rz4ZfC

- Scientists test the risks and rewards of mixing COVID-19 shots on.ft.com/3a9a1Wz

- Joe Biden to announce withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on.ft.com/2QplNVz

Overview

- Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would delay the planned rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after U.S. health agencies paused its use on Americans while they investigate several incidents of rare blood clots.

- Credit Suisse has identified $1.2 billion of exposure to Sanjeev Gupta’s steel empire, the bank disclosed for the first time on Tuesday.

- A UK study into using different COVID-19 vaccines in two-dose inoculations is being expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, researchers said on Wednesday.

- President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)