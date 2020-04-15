Market News
April 15, 2020 / 1:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 15

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Care home staff and residents promised coronavirus tests on.ft.com/3bav6yn

- Saudi wealth fund agrees £300m deal to buy Newcastle United on.ft.com/3bbt01c

- Fashion group Oasis near to collapse with 2,400 jobs at risk on.ft.com/2Kbj6AB

Overview

- All residents and employees of nursing homes with symptoms will be tested for coronavirus, the health secretary announced on Tuesday.

- An investor group with backing of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has moved closer to a 300 million pounds ($378.33 million) deal for acquisition of Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United football club, according to three people familiar with the matter.

- Fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse are close to appointing Deloitte as administrators, putting around 2,400 jobs at risk.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below