PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 15

Headlines

British Steel seeks 100 mln stg to pay EU carbon bill on.ft.com/2P9EEzq

KKR founders declare Japan their "highest priority" on.ft.com/2v62inj

German regulator says Huawei can stay in 5G race on.ft.com/2P6V77m

Overview

British Steel has had talks with the UK government as it is seeking 100 million pounds ($130.83 million) in funding to meet a carbon bill and avoid a steep fine under Europe’s emissions rules, in a situation prompted by Brexit.

The founders of KKR & CO Inc have declared Japan their “highest priority” in the world outside the United States. The private equity firm hopes to buy carve-outs from companies like Panasonic.

Germany’s telecoms regulator has signalled that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will not be excluded from the buildout of the country’s superfast 5G network, despite pressure from the United States to shut out the controversial Chinese supplier for security reasons.