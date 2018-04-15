PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Barclays Plc set up a new venture capital-style unit called Barclays UK Ventures that aims to add billions of pounds into the bank’s annual revenues by 2025.

- U.S. buyout group Advent International is close to buying the European generics business of Sanofi SA and the announcement might come as early as Monday.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired Clarity Money, adding to the row of deals the bank has done under its digital banking business banner of Marcus.

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May will explain to parliament on Monday why she did not seek its consent before launching air strikes on Syria. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)