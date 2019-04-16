PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Rio Tinto Plc cut its 2019 estimate for shipments of iron ore to between 333 million and 343 million tonnes on Tuesday as a result of damage caused by a cyclone at its port in Western Australia.

German prosecutors charged former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn with fraud and other criminal offences alongside four others on Monday, over their alleged role in an emissions cheating scandal.

Italian bank UniCredit SpA has agreed to pay $1.3 billion in a settlement over allegations that it violated multiple U.S. sanctions on Iran and other countries, U.S. authorities announced.