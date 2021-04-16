PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boris Johnson will urge India to cut import tariffs on British whisky and cars as part of plan to negotiate an interim free trade agreement in under a year.

- General Electric has won a crucial legal victory in its fight with the UK tax authority, which had accused it of “fraudulently” underpaying $1 billion in taxes.

- Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a multi-billion pound stake in GlaxoSmithKline after a year that has seen the British pharma firm take a backseat role in the COVID-19 vaccine race.

- Citigroup Inc said it will exit operations in 13 markets across Asia and eastern Europe appeasing investors who have pressed the bank to boost profitability by cutting costs in its underperforming retail network. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)