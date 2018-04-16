PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- HSBC announces private banking shake-up on.ft.com/2qCL9z2

- Russia targeting millions of web users in West, warn U.S. and UK on.ft.com/2qBLnpW

- L&G chief to lead probe of 'toothless' accountancy watchdog on.ft.com/2qCrr6l

- Theresa May insists Syria attacks were lawful on.ft.com/2qDy1cF

Overview

- HSBC Holdings Plc has shaken up the leadership and structure by combining the UK and Swiss units of its private bank into a single European entity and put a London-based executive in charge.

- A joint warning was issued by the U.S. and UK that Russia was targeting critical western internet-based infrastructure with a series of cyber intrusions threatening home and business routers.

- Financial Reporting Council, the UK accounting watchdog, will face scrutiny of its approach to managing conflicts of interest and handling of freedom of information requests in an operational review led by Legal & General Chairman John Kingman.

- Britain Prime Minister Theresa May insisted that she acted lawfully in backing the assault on Syrian chemical weapons sites, while denying she was following instructions from U.S. President Donald Trump. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)