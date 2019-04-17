PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The UK government is to inject 200 million pounds ($260.90 million) into a state-run scheme to provide financing for business after Brexit.

ING Groep has approached Commerzbank AG suggesting a merger that could include the relocation of ING’s headquarters to Frankfurt.

Boeing Co is facing calls for a boardroom shake-up by two leading shareholder advisory firms - Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis. ($1 = 0.7666 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)