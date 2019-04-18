PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Deutsche Bank faces action after an internal probe on.ft.com/2v6CU0K

Turkey bolsters its foreign currency reserves on.ft.com/2vapOzr

Zoom Video prices shares at $36 on.ft.com/2v77bMX

Overview

Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG has braced for potential fines and prosecutions over the “Russian laundromat” scandal after an internal probe.

Turkey’s central bank Turkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankasi (TCMB) has bolstered its foreign currency reserves with billions of dollars of short-term borrowed money, raising fears among analysts and investors that the country is overstating its ability to defend itself in a fresh lira crisis.

The U.S. video conferencing start-up Zoom Video Communications Inc priced shares in its initial public offering at $36 on Wednesday afternoon, above the increased range of $33 to $35 that it had indicated the day before. ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)