April 18, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- May steps up war on plastic waste with straws ban on.ft.com/2HaIs2P

- De La Rue drops appeal against UK passport decision on.ft.com/2HcghR7

- UK inflation falls sharply to 2.5 pct on.ft.com/2HbwR3v

- Ofcom opens new investigations into Kremlin-funded RT channel on.ft.com/2HasipX

Overview

- UK Prime Minister announced that the sale of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds will be banned to tackle plastic waste.

- British banknote printer De La Rue abandoned plans to appeal against the UK government’s decision to award its passport contract to Gemalto NV.

- UK inflation fell much more than expected to 2.5 percent in March from 2.7 percent in February raising questions whether Bank of England will a rate hike in May.

- UK’s media regulator Ofcom opened seven new investigations into whether the Russia-funded news channel RT has breached impartiality rules since the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
