PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Blackstone Group LP said on Thursday that it would convert from a partnership to a corporation after concluding that tax cuts meant the complex structure was no longer worth the trouble.

Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG are at odds over how many clients would ditch the Frankfurt-based rivals if they merged.

Debenhams said on Thursday its chief executive Sergio Bucher had stepped down, after lenders took control of the ailing department store chain following its fall into administration last week.