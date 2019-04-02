PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Brexit alternatives again fall short in parliament

Product chief of Goldman Sachs consumer unit Marcus quits

FAA says ‘additional work’ needed for Boeing software fix

Russian rail freight operator Rustranscom seeks London IPO

Overview

The British parliament on Monday failed to find a majority for an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal as all four options including remaining in the EU customs union and a second referendum got voted down.

Michael Cerda, product chief of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s consumer bank Marcus, left the firm on Monday after serving for two years.

Boeing Co requires to do “additional work” to ensure its software update will fix issues with the 737 MAX jet, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday.

Russia’s Rustranscom, a rail freight transportation firm, said on Monday that it was planning to float on the London Stock Exchange. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)