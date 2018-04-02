PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Barclays loses utilities analyst as Mifid rules bite on.ft.com/2pXSecP

May plans 'customs partnership' to unlock Northern Ireland dilemma on.ft.com/2pYK2t7

Intesa Sanpaolo plans asset management merger on.ft.com/2pWEBuM

Euronext eyes post-Brexit opportunities on.ft.com/2pWMJv4

Overview

Mark Lewis, the head of European utilities equity research at Barclays Plc, has been named as the new head of Carbon Tracker, a climate change think tank that focuses on energy markets.

Theresa May is planning a “customs partnership” as one of two options to tackle the Irish border question in Brexit talks. The scheme would see the UK act as an external frontier for the EU but could take many years to introduce.

Italy’s biggest bank by market capitalisation, Intesa Sanpaolo, plans to merge its asset management business with a competitor to bulk up its insurance and private banking activities.

Euronext NV's acquisition of the Irish stock exchange, which closed on Tuesday, was part of a broader plan to draw companies that might be rethinking their London listings in light of Brexit, according to its chief executive Stephane Boujnah. on.ft.com/2pWMJv4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)