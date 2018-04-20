PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Alan Parker resigns as chair of Save the Children charity on.ft.com/2qN8L3N

- Shire rejects £42.4bn Takeda offer as Allergan rules itself out on.ft.com/2qKxUvW

- Qualcomm to cut 1,500 jobs across California on.ft.com/2qM9eDC

- HSBC to promise an end to its financing of coal power stations on.ft.com/2qMqeth

Overview

- Brunswick founder Alan Parker resigned as chair of Save the Children after current and former employees criticised his handling of sexual harassment at the charity.

- Shire Plc rejected a 42.4 billion pound takeover offer from Japanese rival Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Botox-maker Allergan Plc disclosed it had considered a run at the company but said it “does not intend to make an offer for Shire”.

- Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it was cutting 1,500 jobs across its California offices as part of a plan to reduce annual costs by $1 billion.

- HSBC Holdings Plc, at its annual meeting on Friday, will promise to stop financing coal power stations in many countries, as well as oil sands and Arctic offshore drilling projects. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)