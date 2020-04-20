PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview The UK government will invest in some of the country’s most innovative start-ups as part of a 1.25 billion pound ($1.56 billion) bailout plan for venture capital-backed businesses struggling to survive the lockdown from the coronavirus. UK-based budget hotel chain Travelodge has appointed advisers to oversee negotiations with its landlords as it scrambles to retain enough cash to get through the coronavirus lockdown. British supermarket chain Asda has cancelled orders and cut payments to its clothing suppliers despite supermarkets being one of the few types of retailer permitted to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.8011 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)