PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Aston Martin chairman seeks to restart operations on.ft.com/3bkG4Br

Grant Thornton cuts staff pay to weather expected fall in profits on.ft.com/3bozdqx

Le Pain Quotidien UK set to appoint administrators unless buyer found on.ft.com/2wZoq7u

VW urges EU to take co-ordinated action to revive car industry on.ft.com/2Kmb4VK

Overview

The new chairman of Aston Martin said on Monday the company needed to immediately restart manufacturing and launch production of its crucial first sport utility vehicle.

UK accounting firm Grant Thornton has cut the pay and hours of 300 UK employees whose workload has declined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Belgium-owned British bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien is at risk of falling into administration within days, putting 500 jobs under threat unless a buyer is found this week.

Volkswagen has urged EU to take “energetic and co-ordinated action” to revive the continent’s car industry by introducing a stimulus package to boost demand after the coronavirus pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)