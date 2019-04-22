PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 22

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK's PM May takes lead in bid to rescue Brexit talks on.ft.com/2VgPMQw

Climate protesters seek political talks in return for truce on.ft.com/2UMx18j

Facebook signals softer stance on ad rules for EU elections on.ft.com/2IMdEok

UK PM Theresa May will return from the Easter break seeking to breathe fresh life into talks with the opposition Labour party as both sides search for a Brexit breakthrough that can avert the need to hold “unwanted” European elections.

Climate protesters in London signalled they are willing to call a halt to the disruption that has brought parts of London to a standstill, provided they can open talks with London mayor Sadiq Khan and other political leaders.

Facebook Inc is ready to give in to pressure from Brussels over criticism that its new rules on online political advertising restricts EU parties from campaigning in next month's European elections.