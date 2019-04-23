PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Barclays to cut bonuses for investment bankers on.ft.com/2PpB44d

Elsevier in 9 million euros ($10.13 million) Norwegian deal to end paywalls for academic papers on.ft.com/2KSYqkh

London Metal Exchange to shake up rules on responsibly sourced metals on.ft.com/2IPp5eY

Overview

Barclays Plc is cracking down on its investment bankers’ pay as the bank steps up its defence against activist investor Edward Bramson ahead of next week’s annual meeting.

Elsevier, the academic publisher, will announce a 9 mln euro deal with a Norwegian consortium under which published research will be freely accessible.

The London Metal Exchange will only allow responsibly sourced metals to be traded from 2022, as rising demand from consumers and investors for sustainable products prompts one of the biggest shake-ups in the organisation’s history. ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom! )