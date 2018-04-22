PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Allied Healthcare lines up rescue plan on.ft.com/2qSphQb

- Ex-Opel CEO joins electric vehicle start-up Evelozcity on.ft.com/2Hn8xLO

- Macquarie considering sale of Calon Energy plants on.ft.com/2qSQDWf

- Ecigarette maker Supreme Imports set for IPO on.ft.com/2HkNaLr

Overview

- Allied Healthcare will file for a company voluntary arrangement on Monday giving the company four weeks to agree a revised schedule of repayments with creditors.

- Former chief executive of Opel Karl-Thomas Neumann has joined Los Angeles-based electric vehicle start-up Evelozcity.

- Macquarie is considering putting its spinout Calon Energy’s three large UK gas-fired power plants up for sale.

- Supreme Imports, one of Britain’s biggest makers of liquids for e-cigarettes, is seeking a stock market flotation and is expecting to be valued at 150 million pounds ($209.99 million).