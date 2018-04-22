FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 22, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Allied Healthcare lines up rescue plan on.ft.com/2qSphQb

- Ex-Opel CEO joins electric vehicle start-up Evelozcity on.ft.com/2Hn8xLO

- Macquarie considering sale of Calon Energy plants on.ft.com/2qSQDWf

- Ecigarette maker Supreme Imports set for IPO on.ft.com/2HkNaLr

Overview

- Allied Healthcare will file for a company voluntary arrangement on Monday giving the company four weeks to agree a revised schedule of repayments with creditors.

- Former chief executive of Opel Karl-Thomas Neumann has joined Los Angeles-based electric vehicle start-up Evelozcity.

- Macquarie is considering putting its spinout Calon Energy’s three large UK gas-fired power plants up for sale.

- Supreme Imports, one of Britain’s biggest makers of liquids for e-cigarettes, is seeking a stock market flotation and is expecting to be valued at 150 million pounds ($209.99 million).

$1 = 0.7143 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.