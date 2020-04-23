PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Ryanair will not return to flying if middle seats must be empty, says chief on.ft.com/2VueRXz

- Nissan to reopen part of Sunderland plant this week for safety tests on.ft.com/3au6QGl

- Sycamore tries to back away from Victoria's Secret deal on.ft.com/3cDviXe

- KPMG special audit into Wirecard runs into second delay on.ft.com/2XZfCJY

Overview

- Ryanair Holdings Plc chief executive warned the airline would not return to flying if governments insist planes leave their middle seats empty when travel restrictions are lifted following the coronavirus pandemic.

- Nissan will reopen part of its Sunderland site this week in order to test safety measures for workers that will allow it to restart the main plant in the coming weeks.

- Sycamore Partners disclosed on Wednesday it had walked away from a $525 million deal to acquire a majority stake in Victoria’s Secret, after the lingerie brand shut down stores and furloughed staff in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

- The special audit into Wirecard’s financial statements by KPMG will take longer than previously planned and now expects to receive the results next Monday, the German payments company said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)