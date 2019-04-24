PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Liberty Global promotes Lutz Schueler to run Virgin Media on.ft.com/2PtYyFp

FCA chief eyes 'lower burden' regulation after Brexit on.ft.com/2GCn1p8

Guernsey lifts suspension of two Neil Woodford companies on.ft.com/2UQbThf

Overview

Liberty Global Plc has promoted Lutz Schueler to run Virgin Media after Tom Mockridge stood down from the role as chief executive officer.

Britain would favour a “lower burden” approach to financial regulation after leaving the EU, head of the UK’s market watchdog Andrew Bailey said as the regulator looks to reshape the rule book for financial services.

UK fund manager Neil Woodford has won a partial reprieve after the Guernsey stock exchange reinstated dealings in biotech company Benevolent AI and technology investor Ombu. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)