PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

- Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple's $400m deal for Shazam on.ft.com/2qVh7Xo

- Amber Rudd promises easier route to citizenship for Windrush migrants on.ft.com/2qWjycb

- Theresa May stands firm on customs union on.ft.com/2qW3PJV

- TSB's IT failures attract regulatory scrutiny on.ft.com/2qVDVWT

- Brussels opened an investigation into Apple’s $400 million purchase of Shazam, delaying a deal that regulators worry could give too much power Apple.

- UK home secretary Amber Rudd began an effort to silence the furore over the treatment of the “Windrush generation” of migrants from the Caribbean by launching a compensation scheme and a simpler way for their UK citizenship.

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that Britain will not be staying in the customs union or joining a customs union.

- The UK privacy watchdog is probing TSB’s computer problems that left account holders unable to check their balances and gave some customers access to other people’s money after the bank switched to new systems over the weekend. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)